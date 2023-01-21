babin
Nicole Babin of New Iberia is in custody in Terrabonne Parish for her involvement in a drive-by shooting.

 Terrabonne Parish Sheriff's Office

A New Iberia woman is in custody following a drive-by shooting incident in Terrabonne Parish.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of two people in connection with the drive-by, which occurred on Louisiana Highway 57, Grand Caillou Road. Zeth Michael Lodrigue, 33, of Dulac, and Nicole Leigh Babin, 34, of New Iberia, were both arrested for weapons related charges stemming from the investigation.



