Residents of Rappahannock County in Virginia have a new favorite place in Louisiana thanks to a new favorite flavor.
New Iberia.
The New Iberia food truck has introduced Virginia residents to incredible cajun dishes, and the best sellers are the Boudin Burger and Gumbo Fries.
From festivals to the farmer's market and catering, the New Iberia Food Truck has changed the way a part of the country thinks about cajun food.
New Iberia Food Truck owners Allie Doré and Nick Puletti took a chance, as many thought cajun would be hot and spicy. Once they tried the boudin sausage links and some of the Spanish dishes, it was evident cajun means flavor.
But the burning question for the staff at the Daily Iberian was, "Where did you get the name?"
It turns out, there is a Louisiana connection, and of course, the connection to Spain, the Iberian Peninsula.
Allie and Nick are married and went to LSU together. They lived in Baton Rouge for 10 years before moving to Virginia.
Allie parents, Lori and Alvin Doré, are from Thibodaux, La., where Allie was also born.
Nick and his family are from Arlington, Va., The Puletti family has a long history in the industry as they have a family restaurant, The Portofino, which was started by Nick's his great grandfather and grandfather, and it's now celebrating its 52 year of business. The Portofino is now in its third generation of ownership.
Puletti started cooking when he was 10. His grandmother immigrated from a small village in Spain, Villar de Cañas, where she was raised on a pig farm. The family influence is found in his unique dishes and cooking.
As a teen, Puletti started in the back of the house and worked his way up to management and a director of catering. Doré started as a restaurant hostess and worked her way up to a manager. They left the comfort of a large staff to the sweat and hustle of two people operating a wildly-successful food truck.
"I have family that lived in New Iberia, so it was a great way to honor both sides of our culture," Doré said in an interview with the Daily Iberian.
Doré and Puletti wrote on their website, "New Iberia is the brainchild of three generations of family who share a common goal: to feed good people, real good food. All of us have walked a different path but ended up in the same place. What we want to share is our love for food, culture, and family with everyone who wants to be a part of it.
"We are more than a food truck, we are an ideology. We are born out of a system of ideas where there is little more important than family, good food, and supporting your local farmer. We have a small farm in Rappahannock County where we raise the happiest pigs you have ever met. We value the work of the American farmer and we want to share how accessible this is. The local farmers we source from have a passion for their craft and care about the quality of the product they put out."
Doré said, "We have a 10-acre pig farm and everything is made from the farm."
Fresh food with a flair is taking off.
"It's going a lot faster than we anticipated, from the food truck to catering," Doré said. "Our favorite thing is when people order the Boudin Burger and they can't pronounce boudin. But when someone knows how, or they are from Louisiana, they say boudin with enthusiasm!"
She added, "People were scared of the boudin links as they worried about the spice, But now, they can't get enough of it once they try it. Then, they come back for more and ask for catering. The catering business really popped off, we try to bring in as much cajun eggplant and shrimp jambalaya to this region. We are trying to introduce folks to some of the best cajun food they've ever had."
It's not just the food that they have changed the perception about. Doré said the show, "Swamp People" showing alligator hunting, was how people perceived Louisiana.
"That's not us, that's not Louisiana," she said. "And now, people are seeing we have a great cajun culture."
The family is doing this in a small town as well.
"We are so pleased with the rate our business is taking off," Doré said. "The county is really small, there's not a traffic light, no fast food restaurants, just a gas station and one restaurant. It's a food desert and gives us a chance to fill an opportunity.
"We are living the dream, we're tired, but it's really exciting and a lot of fun," Doré continued. "Having folks coming back a second time and following the truck in person and on social media means so much. They come to the farmers market or to a catering event. it's not only rewarding, but it's proving we have a concept that works and people will come back.
Looking over countless photos on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/NewIberiaTruck) and website (www.newiberiatruck.com), the newspaper had to make a plea.
Gas up and come to Louisiana?
"Bring the truck to Louisiana? That would be amazing!" Doré said. "If we did, we would have to come to Iberia."