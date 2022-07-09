The New Iberia Streets Project is underway as 18 projects have been underway for asphalt repair by Berard, Habetz & Associates.
According to a status report from Mayor Freddie DeCourt, repairs on many of the roads have already begun and some have even been completed since the start time of the road project.
Twenty Arpent Road was split into two separate projects, with one phase dealing with the road between South Lewis Street and Jefferson Terrace Boulevard and the other project dealing with the road beween Jefferson Terrace Boulevard to Bayard Street.
The first phase of the project has had existing asphalt milled off, concrete driveways cut back and removed and the lime treated sub-base is currently in progress.
On the Bayard Street side, the soil cemented street base has been implemented and the asphalt overlay is in progress.
Other streets that are in progress for asphalt repair and are currently waitin for overlay work include Deare Street, Juanita Street, Brian Street, Glenn Street, Mink Street, Vera Lane and Jennifer Street.
Projects that have started but have been delayed for various reasons include Park Avenue, which will not be completed until special priority streets are completed.
Charles Street has also been delayed until a separate crew can be scheduled to reconstruct the Lee Street intersection with the concrete.
Work on Cypress Street between Dodson Street and Ashton Street is in process, with the existing asphalt already removed from the roadway and subsurface drainage improvemtns in progress.
According to the status report, several drainage issues were uncovered, reviewed and plans have been submitted to the contractor to modify the drainage workk based on existing conditions.
Other streets were marked for simple patching work, such as DeLassale Drive, Ambassador West Lemelle Drive and Anderson Street. All three roads had areas that were marked for patching work by Berard.
The overall road program is part of a $12 million bond floated by the city of New Iberia last year. The construction work is currently focusing on roads that need asphalt repair, and will focus on concrete repairs later in the year.
A list of priority roads were approved last year following the approval of Bareard, Habetz & Associates as the engineering firm for the project.