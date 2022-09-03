Purchase Access

By all accounts, an announcement held at the New Iberia Research Center Tuesday evening marked the beginning of a new economic industry in Iberia Parish that will impact the entire world.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette representatives along with Iberia Parish and state legislative representatives came together to announce nearly $50 million in state funding to expand the NIRC and create a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Progress Point in what Iberia Parish President Larry Richard said would form “the biopharmaceutical corridor” of Louisiana.



