A perfect day for outdoor entertainment
Buy Now

The Bunk Johnson Brazz Band performed at the Shadows-on-the-Teche before leading hundreds of spectators from balcony to balcony as part of the Beneath the Balconies 10th anniversary event Sunday afternoon.

 Dwayne Fatherree / The Daily Iberian

On Sunday, the Iberia Preservation Alliance and the New Iberia Main Street Program will transform Main Street New Iberia into a theatrical wonderland.

Vocal, musical and dance performances will be staged along the street during the annual New Iberia Beneath the Balconies. The event is free and open to the public.



Tags

Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.