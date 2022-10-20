The Bunk Johnson Brazz Band performed at the Shadows-on-the-Teche before leading hundreds of spectators from balcony to balcony as part of the Beneath the Balconies 10th anniversary event Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, the Iberia Preservation Alliance and the New Iberia Main Street Program will transform Main Street New Iberia into a theatrical wonderland.
Vocal, musical and dance performances will be staged along the street during the annual New Iberia Beneath the Balconies. The event is free and open to the public.
The following is a schedule of the afternoon’s festivities:
Noon to 2 p.m. There will be music on the west lawn of Shadows-on-the-Teche (317 E. Main St.). Lunch, including grits and grillades, shrimp and grits, and oriental salad will be available for purchase along with desserts and beverages. Drinks can also be purchased at Bouligny Plaza (102 W. Main St.) at the end of the route.
2 p.m. to 5 p.m: Balcony performances with a Mowtown finale.
Lawn chairs are suggested as only limited seating will be available. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Sugar Cane Festival Building in New Iberia City Park.
There will be restrooms at the Shadows, Sliman Theatre, and Bouligny Plaza. New Iberia NOW hats and visors will be available for sale at the Shadows.
“Come admire historic architecture while delighting in live theatrical vignettes from beneath the balconies of New Iberia’s award winning Main Street,” said Cathy Indest, event planner.
About the Iberia Preservation Alliance: The Iberia Preservation Alliance is a coalition of the Bayou Teche Museum, the Iberia Cultural Resources Association and the Shadows-on-the-Teche, which was formed to coordinate and support their mutual interest in the preservation of the history and culture of New Iberia.
The Alliance sponsors two annual events: New Iberia Beneath the Balconies in the fall, and the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival in the spring. Check Iberia Preservation Alliance’s Facebook page for updates.
For more information, call Indest at (337) 298-7964 and follow the event on Facebook.
