suspect

A 49-year-old male was shot dead in New Iberia today and police need help locating the suspect, Stevie Jay Vital, 36.

New Iberia Police Department Captain Leland Laseter said just after 11 a.m. today police were called to a shooting on the 100-block of Dark Alley.



