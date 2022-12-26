A 49-year-old male was shot dead in New Iberia today and police need help locating the suspect, Stevie Jay Vital, 36.
New Iberia Police Department Captain Leland Laseter said just after 11 a.m. today police were called to a shooting on the 100-block of Dark Alley.
When police arrived, bystanders to the shooting had already taken the male to a local hospital, where he would be pronounced deceased. Detectives were then called to the scene.
Captain Laseter said after conducting interviews and reviewing evidence, detectives were able to identify a suspect. Based on all the information gathered, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Stevie Jay Vital, 36, on the charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police said it was a "domestic-related homicide."
Vital has an extensively violent history and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said, and added anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vital are urged to call 911.
The identification of the victim and the relationship between Vital and the victim are being withheld at this time.
Information regarding this crime or other crimes can be submitted by contacting the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306, or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Information and tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App or the P3 App on your smart devices.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.