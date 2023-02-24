New Iberia Police have obtained an arrest warrent regarding a Friday morning shooting incident.

At first, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Spencer Loop. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and eventually transported to a New Orleans hospital due to the extent of her injuries. The victim is listed in stable but critical condition.

shooting photo
The shooting on Friday took place near the intersection of Mississippi and Cletus Street, and the road was blocked off for two and a half hours. (MICHAEL MESSERLY PHOTO)


