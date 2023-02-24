New Iberia Police have obtained an arrest warrent regarding a Friday morning shooting incident.
At first, the New Iberia Police Department responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Spencer Loop. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital and eventually transported to a New Orleans hospital due to the extent of her injuries. The victim is listed in stable but critical condition.
Responding officers, would later learn the actual shooting occurred at a residence in the 1000 block of Mississippi Street. Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation.
After processing the scene, interviewing witnesses, and reviewing video footage, Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Jacoby Colbert on the charges of attempted second degree murder, carrying a firearm by a convicted felon, and illegal use of weapons.
Colbert is 31-years-old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Colbert are asked to contact law enforcement immediately. Colbert is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
On Thursday a shooting took place outside of city limits and ended with the victim calling 911 from a gas station in New Iberia. No new information has been given regarding that shooting
According to reports, a shooting victim called 911 from the Pop-N-Fuel at the intersection of St. Peter and Center Thursday afternoon.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to that incident. According to the IPSO spokesperson, the shooting incident occurred outside of the city limits of New Iberia.
A male victim was transported to an area hospital according to the IPSO.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.