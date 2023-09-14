The New Iberia Police Department made two major arrests this week after investigations into a drive-by shooting on Sunday and shots fired during an armed robbery of a convenience store.
During the convenience store robbery, the employee of the store was charged for chasing the suspect and allegedly firing shots near children, businesses and striking a car.
THE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING
During the drive-by shooting on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at around 6:42 p.m., a 16-year-old was shot near the intersection of Julia Street and Hacker Street. Police said the wounds were non-life threatening and the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Witnesses told New Iberia Police Department investigators that a passenger in a vehicle driving on Julia Street began shooting at a group of people.
Police charged the driver of the vehicle, Dravin Lively, 20, with four counts of first-degree principal attempted murder and one count of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.
New Iberia Police were assisted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center and Lake Charles Police Department. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the driver of the vehicle and obtain arrest warrants.
Lively was located and taken into custody in Lake Charles. Police said this investigation is ongoing.
DOUBLE-ARRESTS AFTER STORE ROBBERY
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at around 7 p.m., the New Iberia Police Department responded to a 911 call of shots fired in the area of Saint Peter Street and Center Street.
As New Iberia Police Officers were arriving on the scene, they were notified the shots were from an armed robbery that had just occurred at a convenience store.
The suspect had fled on foot, but officers located the suspect, put the suspect in custody and found the person in possession of a firearm. Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name has been withheld.
However, the investigation took a twist when police gathered information from witnessed and those involved.
Police said the juvenile entered the convenience store with a firearm to allegedly rob the store. When a worker confronted the juvenile, he fled on foot.
Police said the employee of the store chased to the juvenile and "began recklessly firing shots at the juvenile as he fled." Police said stray bullets struck a vehicle parked at a nearby business where children were present.
Police charged the juvenile with armed robbery involving a firearm, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of an illegal weapon, and criminal trespass. The juvenile is currently being held in a detention center.
Police charged the store employee, Yousaf Rana, with aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, and criminal damage to property. Rana was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.
HISTORY OF ARRESTS
Since reestablishing on July 1, 2018, the New Iberia Police Department has investigated 44 homicides. Department officials said of those, 35 have been closed and only nine remain open. Detectives are continuously working on nine homicides and said they hope to bring closure and justice to the victims’ families.
The New Iberia Police Department's homicide solve rate remains at 79.5% with the national average being only 50%.
In the past, New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt said, "One homicide is too many."
Police said in a statement, "With the continued support and cooperation from the community, Mayor DeCourt, and the City Council, N.I.P.D. will continue to work diligently to reduce these senseless acts of violence in our community.
"The relationship between N.I.P.D. and the citizens of the community is the main contributor to the success and continued success of the Department."
Police also added they want to thank members of the community for "playing a major role in this success."
Police said citizens can do their part by reporting suspicious activity or information related to an ongoing investigation by contacting the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Iberia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Information can also be made through the City of New Iberia App by downloading the app to your smart device.