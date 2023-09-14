New Iberia police department car stock photo graphic logo clip art
Buy Now

New Iberia Police made two major arrests this week.

 By MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia Police Department made two major arrests this week after investigations into a drive-by shooting on Sunday and shots fired during an armed robbery of a convenience store.

During the convenience store robbery, the employee of the store was charged for chasing the suspect and allegedly firing shots near children, businesses and striking a car.