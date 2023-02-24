The New Iberia Police Department is on the scene of the second shooting in Iberia Parish in as many days.
The latest shooting took place Friday around 10:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Mississippi Street.
There was no information from the police department if it was a fatal shooting, but police blocked off the dead end section of Mississippi Street. It took place near the intersection of Mississippi and Cletus Street, and the road was blocked off for two and a half hours.
On Thursday a shooting took place outside of city limits and ended with the victim calling 911 from a gas station in New Iberia. No new information has been given regarding that shooting
According to reports, a shooting victim called 911 from the Pop-N-Fuel at the intersection of St. Peter and Center Thursday afternoon.
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to that incident. According to the IPSO spokesperson, the shooting incident occurred outside of the city limits of New Iberia.
A male victim was transported to an area hospital according to the IPSO.
