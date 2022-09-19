featured top story New Iberia Police arrest one for Sunday evening homicide STAFF REPORTS Sep 19, 2022 Sep 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Sunday at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers with the New Iberia Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street.Upon officer’s arrival, it was determined that the male had been stabbed approximately two times. The male was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department have arrested Carolyn Washington, 50, for second degree murder and obstruction of justice.The Daily Iberian will have more on this story as information becomes available. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Sugar Cane Festival kicks off this week Loreauville trucker dies in semi truck rollover accident Local Crappie Masters fishing for national title at Grenada Lake in Miss. Louviere pleasantly surprised team wins with 12.34 pounds ARREST REPORTS Yellow Jackets continue to improve under Lierman Father, infant child in hospital after head-on crash Not missing out on 40th reunion again Second day of special teal season a charm for Elias brothers in marsh Bears' defense not enough to hold off St. John Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit