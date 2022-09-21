Broussard
Buy Now

Aviation Boatswain Mate-Fuels 1st Class Ariel Broussard, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans, sits at her desk at Recruiting Station Lafayette. Broussard was born and raised in New Iberia and has come back to recruit at her home. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles encompassing Louisiana, Mississippi, a portion of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst/Released)

 U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Ariel Broussard, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans recruiter has returned home to recruit out of Navy Recruiting Station Lafayette.

“What initially led me to come recruiting was potentially having the opportunity to be closer to home and learn something new,” Broussard said. “We are ultimately training our reliefs. We have a very important job as recruiters! When we return to the fleet to do our jobs, the individuals we put in the Navy will be right there with us.”



Editor

John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.