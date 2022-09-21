Aviation Boatswain Mate-Fuels 1st Class Ariel Broussard, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans, sits at her desk at Recruiting Station Lafayette. Broussard was born and raised in New Iberia and has come back to recruit at her home. NTAG New Orleans recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout 91,940 square miles encompassing Louisiana, Mississippi, a portion of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric S. Garst/Released)
Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 1st Class Ariel Broussard, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) New Orleans recruiter has returned home to recruit out of Navy Recruiting Station Lafayette.
“What initially led me to come recruiting was potentially having the opportunity to be closer to home and learn something new,” Broussard said. “We are ultimately training our reliefs. We have a very important job as recruiters! When we return to the fleet to do our jobs, the individuals we put in the Navy will be right there with us.”
Broussard was born and raised in New Iberia. She has been stationed onboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), Naval Air Station Oceana, and Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.
“I am home. I’ve been away from home for about eight years,” Broussard said. “Being able to relate to many people here and being a familiar face is comforting to many who may have considered the Navy but are either afraid or knew nothing about the Navy.”
“Some don’t have a lot, but when they finish boot camp and come back to say ‘thank you,’ it means more than any award to me.” Broussard stated.
Broussard recently received a meritorious advancement to first class petty officer due to her performance.
“Petty officer Broussard is one of our most successful recruiters and has found success by opening up new markets during a challenging recruiting environment,” NTAG New Orleans Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Jeremy Braun, proudly noted. “She has racked up some truly amazing stats in a short amount of time and it was very rewarding for her and our command when she was selected as a Recruiter of the Quarter MAP [Meritorious Advancement Program] selectee by our region. From that day she has only increased her performance and motivated her peers to achieve.”
She is not only excelling in recruiting, she is also using her time to make a difference and spread Navy awareness throughout the community she grew up in by volunteering at the Boys and Girls Club in New Iberia.
“When I am not actively recruiting I like to spend some of my free time at the Boys and Girls Club and help out,” Broussard said. “When I was a child I was a member, and I remember the counselors being mentors and motivators that helped me develop. I spend my time there helping with activities like gardening, arts and crafts, computers and free play.”
Broussard is also looking to the future. She is half way to a Bachelor’s Degree in Management and Administration from Louisiana State University in Shreveport.
“My ultimate plan is to retire from the Navy and start a New Iberia High School’s ROTC [Reserve Officer Training Corps] program and continue to impact the upcoming youth,” Broussard said. “I owe it to both of my girls to show them that the sky is the limit and there is nothing that they cannot do.”
The Navy has given her and her family many opportunities and resources to succeed.
“The Navy has done more than what I would have ever asked for,” Broussard said. “Giving me the opportunity to learn multiple jobs, travel to places I wouldn’t have been able to, and most importantly it has given me the resources to help with my oldest daughter who was diagnosed with autism.”
She credits Navy medical coverage for all the assistance her daughter receives to include therapy once a week, and her family for helping while she is working.
“I am a single mother of two beautiful daughters,” Broussard said. “They are my motivation to always keep going no matter the circumstance. I couldn’t do everything I do without the support of my family.”
NTAG New Orleans’ role in national defense is to continue to man the Navy’s Active and Reserve components. NTAG New Orleans’ Area of Responsibility includes more than 24 Navy Recruiting and Navy Officer Recruiting stations, encompassing 91,940 square miles within Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle.
Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
