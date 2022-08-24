Mark J. Dupuis

A truck driver from New Iberia was one of 21 men arrested and charged with trying to solicit sex from minors in a massive statewide human trafficking sting in Ohio.

Mark J. Dupuis, 27, is facing charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools.



