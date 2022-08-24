A truck driver from New Iberia was one of 21 men arrested and charged with trying to solicit sex from minors in a massive statewide human trafficking sting in Ohio.
Mark J. Dupuis, 27, is facing charges of attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning and possessing criminal tools.
His arrest was part of "Operation Time's Up," a statewide crackdown on people seeking to buy sex and solicit sex from minors.
He was one of 21 men charged with soliciting minors. Another 35 men were charged with soliciting prostitutes, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday.
"On my watch, those who keep human traffickers in business are going to pay a price along with the traffickers themselves,” Yost said. “My office, with the vital help of our many law enforcement partners, is committed to going after the demand side of this contemptible exploitation of vulnerable young women and girls.”
Dupuis was one of only a handful of out-of-state residents caught in the sting. Others came from Pennsylvania and Michigan but the vast majority are from Ohio.
Dupuis was arrested in Mahoning County by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force.
“Operation Time’s Up,” coordinated under AG Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission, targeted the demand for human trafficking with a series of stings aimed at arresting buyers of sex, commonly called johns.
The sweep also coincided with the culmination of an investigation of illicit massage parlors in Cleveland and a statewide search for missing children by the U.S. Marshals Service.