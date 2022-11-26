Bike Bicycle fatal accident

A New Iberia man died when he swerved on his bicycle to avoid a vehicle, then struck a truck head-on around 10 p.m. on Friday night.

Louisiana State Police from Troop I said Rickey Paul Flores, 44, of New Iberia, was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner from injuries he received during the crash.



Editor

