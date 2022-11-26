A New Iberia man died when he swerved on his bicycle to avoid a vehicle, then struck a truck head-on around 10 p.m. on Friday night.
Louisiana State Police from Troop I said Rickey Paul Flores, 44, of New Iberia, was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner from injuries he received during the crash.
Troopers said Flores was riding the bike on Bull Island Road, just east of Lake Peigneur Road (LA Hwy 682), and heading south in the northbound lanes of travel.
A vehicle driving north on Bill Island Road caused Flores to swerve into the southbound lane and he struck a 1989 Ford Ranger which was driving south, troopers said. Flores was ejected from the bike.
Troopers said they took a a breath sample from the driver of the Ford which indicated no alcohol in his system. There were no injuries to the driver of the truck. Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.
Troopers said Flores was not wearing an approved helmet and the bicycle was not equipped with any lamps or reflective materials.
Louisiana State Troopers said they "wish to remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see you. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet and reflective materials. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to remain as close to the right of side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws."
Troop I has investigated 58 fatal crashes resulting in 65 deaths since the beginning of 2022.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.