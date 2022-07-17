An ongoing investigation by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a New Iberia man facing multiple charges.
Within the past month, Agents of the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force were able to identify a suspected narcotics trafficker bringing large amounts of illegal narcotics into Vermilion Parish.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, agents were able to intercept a suspected narcotics deal and arrest 41-year-old Alan Kongmani of New Iberia. Kongmani was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana along with possession charges for methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.
As the investigation continues, the task force says it expects more arrests.
The Vermilion Sheriff's Office applauds the concerned citizens of Vermilion Parish for their awareness and assistance in helping the Task Force in fighting the war on illegal drugs.
The sheriff encourages all citizens with information in regards to illegal drug activities to contact the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit at 337-740-4501 or e-mail the Task Force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net and your e-mail will be held in the strictest of confidence and replied to in a timely manner.
Citizens can also report crimes by calling the Crime Stoppers of Vermilion Tips line at 740-TIPS (8477).