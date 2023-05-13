In April, Iberia Parish issued the following building permits:
APRIL 2023
Commercial Addition
Home Furniture, 406 Jefferson Terrace, $156,446
Commercial Addition Total: $156,446
Commercial Fence
West End Park, 1200 Field, $22,772
Commercial Fence Total: $22,772
Commercial Hard Surface
West End Park, 1200 Field, $8,184
Commercial Hard Surface Total: $8,184
Commercial New/Other
West End Park, 1200 Field, $26,660
Commercial New/Other Total: $26,660
Commercial Remodel
Home Furniture, 406 Jefferson Terrace, $105,100
Community First Bank, 101 E. Admiral Doyle, $774,000
Commercial Remodel Total: $879,100
Commercial Roof
Genesis Healthcare, 1217 Adrian, $15,000
Commercial Roof Total: $15,000
Residential Addition
Anette Callagain, 632 Rue De Brille, $145,000
Chris Carlin, 703 Rue De Lion, $26,000
Residential Addition Total: $171,000
Residential Fence
Doug Haley, 239 W. St. Peter, $14,000
Eugene Dykes, 162 Rosier, $9,000
David Breaux, 506 Terrell Court, $12,000
Tim Broussard, 915 Sydney, $5,893
Residential Fence Total: $40,893
Residential Hard Surface
Donna Boutte, 810 Twenty Arpent Road, $3,990
Aucoin Properties, 1506 Eden, $3,000
Residential Hard Surface Total: $6,990
Residential New/Other
Roy Butts Jr., 306 Bahon, $15,000
Residential New/Other Total: $15,000
Residential Remodel
Marcella Butler, 1617 Wallace, $18,000
Edward Davis, 601 Elizabeth, $6,500
Eugene Dykes, 162 Rosier, $12,000
Janeusz Conradi, 515 E. St. Peter, $25,000
Pagoual Boutte, 630 Julia, $3,600
Residential Remodel: $65,100
Residential Roof
Jeanne Cutrera, 408 Everette, $10,815
Brandy Barrette, 611 Victory, $7,300
Alex Crochet, 628 Center, $17,023
Erica Barras, 502 Broussard, $10,800
Mary LeBlanc, 1515 S. Patout, $13,479
Carl LeBlanc, 2008 Alligator Alley, $25,432
Pathway Endeavors, 607 Peach, $11,900
Residential Roof Total: $96,749
Residential Trailer
Kylie Guidry, 1636 Bradley Lane, $15,000
Michael Washington, 706 Mississippi, $56,000
Residential Trailer Total: $71,000
Sign Off Premises
Kathy Fouquier, 1735 Center, $110,000
Sign Off Premises Total: $110,000
Sign On Premises
Xclusive Kuts, 820 E. Admiral Doyle, $3,000
Sign On Premises Total: $3,000
Grand Total: $1,687,894