The historic St. Matthew Cemetery was in need of major work. Residents have asked if something could be done. Weeds and grass were as high as the stones. Debris everywhere. A lack of funding was hindering cleanup plans.

Work was done in 2021, but that was after Hurricane Delta swept through the area and the storm downed several trees in the cemetery. Graves and markers for veterans from the Spanish-American War, Civil War, World War I and World War II were damaged. Vaults were demolished, gravestones lost, and human remains mixed with debris from the damaged trees.



