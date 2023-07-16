The New Iberia City Council is looking at seven more properties that should be demolished on Tuesday. The council will also hold two public hearings that will for upgrades in the city.
These resolutions, issues and more will be discussed when council meets on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chambers.
The public hearing on Ordinance No. 2023-17 is for the New Iberia Pepperplex grounds. There is also a public hearing on a wastewater screen replacement. Both items are on the agenda as resolutions to be voted on later in the meeting.
Here is a look at what elected officials will tackle on Tuesday:
RESOLUTIONS
• Authorizing the City of New Iberia to retain attorney Robert C. Vines to represent the City in the Fire and Police Civil Service in an appeal filed by Orlando Matthews and further authorizing the Mayor to sign a retainer agreement with him, providing for billing at $175.00 per hour plus out of pocket expenses.
• Approving Certificate of Substantial Completion for the American Rescue Plan Act Project entitled “City Park Improvements” (Phase I: Pool House Demo) and authorizing the mayor to execute any and all documentation in connection therewith.
• Approving Change Order No. 1 for the American Rescue Plan Act Project entitled “West End Park Community Center Space Improvements for Boys & Girls Club” and authorizing the mayor to execute any and all documentation in connection therewith.
• Awarding contract to Stephens TPS, Inc for the Steel Tank Blasting and Painting Project at the Sucrose Drive Wastewater Treatment Plant and authorizing the mayor to execute any and all documentation in connection therewith.
INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCES
• An ordinance authorizing the mayor to negotiate and execute an Agreement for Land Application of Processed Municipal Sludge by and between the City of New Iberia and Kirk D. Guilbeaux and setting for public hearing on August 1, 2023.
PROPERTY STANDARDS
• A Resolution declaring that the following building(s) or structure(s) are in a dilapidated and dangerous condition and further authorizing its inclusion in the FY 2023 LCDBG Clearance Program grant application, contingent upon property owner verification and execution of a demolition agreement with the city of New Iberia:
129 and 129 ½ Delasalle; 104 Perry Street; 522 Copper Road; 1103 Sis; 301 Colgin; 632 Weeks Street; 601 ½ Juarez Street and 1201 Park Avenue.
FINANCE REPORTS
• Kevin Zerangue will present budget to actual report for November 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.
Council officials said citizens should participate in the MS4 Storm Water Survey atwww.cityofnewiberia.com under Public Works section. The next meeting of the full council will be held on August 1.