The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve designating more than 15 properties as dilapidated and applicable to the Louisiana Development Block Grant Program at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council will submit the properties as part of the LCDBG’s Clearance Program grant application that would give state assistance in disposing of blighted properties within the city limits of New Iberia.
Properties that will be considered during the meeting include 1525 Montagne Street; 1527 Montagne Street; 1517 Montagne Street; 1521 Montagne Street; 1210 Fulton; 705 Anderson Street; 704 Courrege Street; 702 Buckeye Street; 814 Field Street; 816 Field Street; 511 Emery Lewis; 1209 Jane Street; 1205 Field Street; 415 James Street; 707 Courrege Street; 644 East Pershing; and 812 Jefferson Street.
The Clearance Program provides funds to eligible applicants for clearance/demolition activities based on a competitive selection process to the extent that the funds are available, according to the State of Louisiana.
In other business, the council will approve ordinances amending the budget to reflect the donation and utilization of funds for benches at Rodrigue Park in New Iberia, as well as amending the budget to reflect moving available funds to the Louisiana PepperPlex for the installation of a sign for the facility.
An ordinance amending the budget to reflect the actual contract for the Acadian Acres Detention Pond Project will be voted on for adoption as well.
The meeting will take place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.