The New Iberia City Council will vote to approve several projects related to the West End, including improvements to West End Park and a Hopkins Street gateway at Tuesday's regular meeting.
The council will vote to approve a contract for professional services with Architect, Paul Allain for professional services associated with the Hopkins Street Gateway Project. The city plans to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for costs associated with the project.
The council will also vote to approve a contract for professional services with Allain for the West End Community Center Space Improvements Project.
The project will use ARPA funds and is in connection with the Boys and Girls Club, which will be taking over space around West End Park in order to develop a second facility in New Iberia.
Another project involving Allain to use ARPA funds for upgrading the Steamboat Warehouse Pavilion in Bouligny Plaza will be voted on as well.
Finally, the council will vote on another contract with Allain for upgrades to Bank Avenue Park improvements that will also use ARPA funding.
In other business, the council will vote on a resolution declaring the house located at 809 Edna St. in a dilapidated and dangerous condition and set a public hearing on Aug. 16 regarding the matter.
The council will also vote to declare the property located at 808 Lombard St. as in a dilapidated and dangerous condition as well, and will set for a public hearing on Aug. 16.
A house located at 318 Weeks St. will be voted on to be repaired and conform to the building code of the city and that the property owner return to the council for a re-visit on Aug. 2.
The meeting takes place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at New Iberia City Hall.