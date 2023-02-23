cleco
The New Iberia City Council had a strong resolution on Tuesday.

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The New Iberia City Council unanimously voted to oppose all utility rate increases affecting residential and commercial customers in New Iberia at Tuesday’s meeting.

The opposition comes in the wake of Mayor Freddie DeCourt choosing to veto an ordinance to renew the city’s 25-year franchise renewal with Cleco following the council approving the ordinance earlier this month.



