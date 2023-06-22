The New Iberia City Council approved a preliminary resolution to demolish more than a dozen dilapidated properties as part of a state grant process at Tuesday’s meeting.
The council reviewed several different structures during the meeting that will be considered a part of the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant’s Clearance Program if approved by both the council and the state.
Some of the properties listed include structures that were heavily damaged during the December tornado in Southport and includes a structure with no roof as well as other structures on Montaigne Street that received heavy damage during the weather event.
“We’re applying for a grant, that’s why we have so many tonight,” Mayor Freddie DeCourt said. “If all of these are accepted and the titles are clean we can proceed and for once we can give people a break.”
Unlike the usual proceedings where property owners are asked to develop a plan to either repair or demolish the structure in question, DeCourt said the structures that were chosen for the grant simply need to be signed off by the property owner.
“The whole idea behind this is that it’s not an adversarial thing,” legal counsel Jeff Simon said. “These people have to come forward and agree; the inspector needs to tell us it has to come down.”
The mayor added that a $150,000 of minimum demolitions has to be established to be applicable for the grant.
“We’re waiting on a few commercial properties, hopefully they’ll help us and we’ll have that $150,000 worth of demos,” DeCourt said.
Properties that will be considered during the meeting include 1525 Montagne Street; 1527 Montagne Street; 1517 Montagne Street; 1521 Montagne Street; 1210 Fulton; 705 Anderson Street; 704 Courrege Street; 702 Buckeye Street; 814 Field Street; 816 Field Street; 511 Emery Lewis; 1209 Jane Street; 1205 Field Street; 415 James Street; 707 Courrege Street; 644 East Pershing; and 812 Jefferson Street.