The New Iberia Autism Crew welcomes anyone who wants to be part of contributing to the local students and community.

Christi Gonzales is a veteran educator in the Teche Area. She has just started her 29th year of teaching with the Iberia Parish School Board, where she teaches special education for the new i-VEER (Iberia Vocational Education and Employment Readiness) program at Jeanerette High School.



