The New Iberia Autism Crew welcomes anyone who wants to be part of contributing to the local students and community.
Christi Gonzales is a veteran educator in the Teche Area. She has just started her 29th year of teaching with the Iberia Parish School Board, where she teaches special education for the new i-VEER (Iberia Vocational Education and Employment Readiness) program at Jeanerette High School.
With her experience, both personally and professionally in dealing with children with disabilities, she along with a group of parents, wanted to create a program that advocated for the needs of children.
In talking with other people in and around the parish, Gonzales felt it was time to create a group here in town for anyone who has Autism. They work hard to spread awareness about Autism.
“We got together as a group and decided to start our own,” Gonzales said. “There is such an influx of children, parents, and families in Iberia Parish who just need more advice and assistance. We just went from there.”
They also fundraise in order to assist parents, students, teachers, and anyone who works with children in Iberia Parish.
The New Iberia Autism Crew started in February of this year and they meet once a month at Gonzales’ Teche Driving Academy where they catch up, and spend time with each other. Even better, the program is free to anyone who wants to join at no charge; join the Facebook group and you’re a member.
“At the beginning of June we wished for 300 or more members,” Gonzales’ said. “Thank you to each and everyone who has assisted us along this journey. Now let’s grow and spread the word.”
In the time since they started, the group has grown to almost 500 members. The group is doing so well, Gonzales said they are expanding to the Baldwin and Franklin areas.
The New Iberia Autism Crew is made up of individuals who want to help or who know someone with Autism or families or parents themselves, their children. There is no age limit on the group. Anyone is welcome.
“Since we started in February, I am in awe. I am just amazed at all the greatness that is happening so fast with this non-profit,” Gonzales said. “Without our members, there would be no us. “We want to do amazing work for our kids and our community."
At the New Iberia Autism Crew, they completed a handful of activities with their members. This summer, the group was able to go swimming with lunch for some of the members. Gonzales said the New Iberia Autism Crew will be donating sensory bags called “The Berry Bags” that will be given out to the local fire departments.
The plan is to give out The Berry Bags at fire stations for now but will expand their reach as the project grows.
The group also has future endeavors, including an Annual Chili Challenge that includes local community members. It will be held on Sunday, March 3rd at the SugArena.
“If they get called out to an emergency and they have children or adults present with Autism or Sensory Issues, they will have the sensory items for them to calm down and be comforted during the trauma,” Gonzales said. “The ‘Berry Bags' will contain a weighted lap pad, a stuffed animal, sunglasses, earphones and a variety of fidgets.”
Gonzales said she is grateful that she is able to help so many people in her community. And to have them grow up and enjoy a better life, it's why she does what she does. She has become an advocate for her two sons, students, and children within the community.
“It's something I can’t comprehend. It's an amazing feeling,” she said.
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave. Gonzales said for those who have Autism, it can be hard for them to be diagnosed.
“It's hard to distinguish if an individual has Autism, because it doesn’t have a look (certain physical features) about it,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales added it's a hidden disability and that no one can actually see it. They only see the meltdowns which many individuals think is a tantrum but it’s actually the body's way of reacting to being overstimulated.
“Many individuals have Autism; also there are many disorders that fall under the Autism umbrella,” she added.
Many children also have trouble with understanding jokes, who have it, they take things at face value, and they are bullied because of it. They have difficulties related to social skills and behavior, they often find it challenging to navigate certain social situations – leading them to stand out.
“They don’t understand the hidden jokes,” Gonzales said. “It's hard for parents, they often worry that their child will experience being the target of bullying, and parents want them to have friends.”
If a child is not reaching their milestones, Gonzales said to reach out to your child’s doctor to complete a screening form, ask for a referral to a neurologist, or they can ask their doctor to be referred to the Early Steps Program.
For a town, a community like New Iberia, the New Iberia Autism Crew allows you to connect with others and like-minded individuals.
“Here is a tip for those parents who are in the initial phase, even those in between, or at the end of the Autism journey. You want to find your circle,” Gonzales said. “Someone that will let you cry, vent, yell, or be happy about any situation without judgment.”
Every child and situation is different. For example, Gonzales is a 28-year veteran special education teacher. It took her three years to figure out how to give medicine to her youngest child.
“Believe me, I tried everything, but it took my circle of friends and colleagues to get me through,” Gonzales said. “Yes, you will ask ‘why me?’ but remember someone above knew you’d be able to handle it with patience, integrity, love, and genuine respect for your child.”
And above all, don’t forget yourself. Gonzales said are all human and we’ll need time for ourselves.
“Do not feel guilty. Your circle is present and they will help you through anything,” Gonzales said.
If you wish to join the group or find out more information, you can reach Christi Gonzales or an administrator of the New Iberia Autism Crew on their Facebook Page. You can also email them at niaustiumcrew@gmail.com