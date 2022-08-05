While some may claim "the rent is too damn high," prices for monthly residential rental apartments in New Iberia are among the most affordable in the area.
While most economists focus on home buying, home inventory and mortgage rates, rates of rental properties have also been seeing a steady rise both nationally, in New Iberia and the surrounding areas.
According to figures from Rent.com shared with The Daily Iberian, rental rates for one and two-bedroom apartments have seen a 12-month rise of 15 percent for one-bedroom and 13 percent for two-bedroom apartments in New Iberia. Three-bedroom apartments in New Iberia have had the steepest climb in rent over the last 12 months of 57 percent, the highest annual rise in rental rates in the area, according to Rent.com.
Broussard has the highest average rental rates in the area and has had some of the largest increases in rental rates over the last 12 months. A one-bedroom apartment in Broussard ($1,542) is on par in price with a three-bedroom apartment in New Iberia ($1,592).
Maybe the most striking example of price swings between New Iberia and Broussard is with rents for two-bedroom apartments where there is almost a $1,000 difference in price (New Iberia $830 vs. Broussard $1,780).
Renters in Lafayette and Youngsville have seen rises in rental rates pretty much in line with those in New Iberia and Broussard. All four cities have had rental rate increases in the double figures for one, two and three bedroom apartments. Those local rental growth rates exceed the national average for residential rental units.
Rental rates nationwide have been similar to home prices during the second quarter of the year. The average monthly rent payment for an apartment rose 9.2 percent in the three-month period that ended June 30, according to the real estate data firm CoStar.