JUNE 2023
Residential Addition
Donna Boutte, 810 Twenty Arpent, $19,500
Residential Addition Total: $19,500
Residential Demolition
Rhonda Colson, 308 Silver, $5,000
Residential Demolition Total: $5,000
Residential Fence
Gladis Broussard, 305 E. Santa Clara, $17,600
Clare Defelice, 734 Hummingbird, $7,000
Residential Fence Total: $24,600
Residential Hard Surface
Blandina Hernandez, 302 E. Thompson, $4,300
Residential Hard Surface Total: $4,300
Residential House Moving
Jonas Vanderbilt, 317 Silver, $5,000
Residential House Moving Total: $5,000
Residential New
Phil Sonnier, 118 Alligator Alley, $289,000
Mack Thomas, 627 E. Main, $1,100,000
Residential New Total: $1,389,000
Residential Remodel
Melanie Hebert, 401 Arthur, $25,000
Gerald Landry, 717 Evergreen, $195,944
Carol George, 506 Caroline, $22,500
Jarrod Suire, 600 Maumus, $40,000
Miguel Sanchez, 513 E. Dale, $25,000
Christopher Williams, 111 Reynolds, $6,000
Kenny Adams, 416 Missouri, $80,000
Rosemary Gilliam, 1701 Juanita, $10,000
SD Reality LLC, 317 Harriet, $6,000
Johnaida Torres, 1117 W. Main, $14,000
Residential Remodel: $424,444
Residential Roof
Gary Brice, 351 Duperior, $25,655
Allen Duhe, 301 Gorham, $27,000
John Aldridge, 119 W. Lawrence, $3,800
Westend Rentals, 1116 Abraham Roy, $4,000
Donald Hollier, 113 Zan Alley, $3,150
Kenny Derouen, 611 Angers, $8,348
Residential Roof Total: $71,953
Residential Trailer
Cynthia Chargois, 726 Mixon, $85,000
KASA Properties LLC, 424 Silver, $3,000
Residential Trailer Total: $88,000
Sign On Premises
Candlewood Suites, 2600 Hwy. 14, $14,130
Community First Bank, 1101 E. Admiral Doyle, $10,761
Sign On Premises Total: $24,891
Commercial Fence
The Apothecary Shoppe, 1700 Center, $16,000
The Groom Room, 523 N. Lewis, $3,500
City of New Iberia, 300 Parkview, $5,600
Commercial Fence Total: $25,100
Commercial Hard Surface
Willie Ronsonet, 150 Sugar Mill Road, $34,700
Commercial Hard Surface Total: $34,700
Commercial House Moving
Bayou Sneaux, 1001 Parkview, $10,000
Commercial House Moving Total: $10,000
Commercial Remodel
Schexnayder Rentals, 1515 Montagne, $3,000
Mattress Firm, 900 E. Admiral Doyle D, $28,000
Iberia Medical Center, 602 N. Lewis, $771,000
Commercial Remodel Total: $802,000
Commercial Roof
Spanish Lake Apartments, 501 Darby Lane, $80,000
Holman Holding LLC, 945 Jane, $15,355
Belle Teche Nursing Home, 1306 W. Admiral Doyle, $176,186
Commercial Roof Total: $271,541
Grand Total: $3,200,029