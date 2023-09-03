The distribution of fish, meat, vegetables, bread and more for free to anyone who signs up at The Solomon House has added new hours for pick-up because of the popularity of the program.
Each Tuesday, pick up times for food is 8 a.m. to noon. Because of those who work, if you check with the Solomon House, there will be certain Tuesday's you can pick up food from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on those brown-bag days.
Minister Ellen Nora, executive director of the Solomon House, said the new hours were needed due to the success of their test run this past August.
While Nora initially believed the initiative would draw less than their normal crowd of around 40, they serviced 49 people total, with 26 being new to the Solomon house.
According to Nora, the new time is to account for an increasing population of working people seeking their assistance. Like many other food pantries, the Solomon house holds distribution days in the morning, but Nora said this time limits attendance. Whether its work or kids restricting them, many people who need assistance simply aren’t available during this period.
“We realize we are small. The resources and manpower that we have, we have to delegate them wisely. But we also realize there are people who can’t utilize pantries because they are in the morning or the middle of the day. They work, and most or all the pantries give out in the mornings. So we are doing this to gauge and see exactly what the need is,” Nora said.
Much of the supplies came from Walmart, including the bread, meats and seafood. McDonald's provided supplies in the form of breakfast food like pancakes, eggs, and sausage. Volunteers handed out foldable wheeled carts with supplies to people from the School Days Apartments across the street, impaired individuals and anyone who needed one.
Starting September, The Solomon House will again bring groceries to individuals and families in the School Days Apartments that can’t come get it themselves. This was a service they provided in the past, but couldn’t maintain it while the apartments underwent remodeling.
Every person received a pizza, two packs of bread, two packs of pastries, a cake or a pie, a bag of miscellaneous vegetables and snacks, a bag of frozen meats like steak and pork chops, a bag of frozen seafood like smoked salmon and snapper fillets, a bag of ready-to-eat items like rotisserie chickens and corn dogs and various items like sodas and water.
According to data compiled by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, July saw the Consumer Price Index, the most common measure of inflation, approach pre-pandemic levels for the second month in a row. While inflation slowed, the cost of food remained high. These prices drive otherwise stable families and households to seek help from distribution centers like the Solomon House.
The Solomon House uses a digital registration system, which allows some people to register ahead and spend less time in line. But with a line, heat was inevitable, so Solomon House provided attendees with refreshments.
The Solomon House also established a new streetside food pantry and are looking for local businesses and organizations to sponsor supplies. Nora predicts the monthly cost to range $700 to $1,000. They plan to keep shelf-stable food and hygiene items for the homeless or even residents of School Days Apartments who might be in need.
“I’ve had times where somebody donated food, and you know, 2 o'clock in the morning, I can see someone on the doorbell at the pantry, but they are only taking what they need,” Nora said.
Before starting, Nora delivered a speech to attendees, reassuring them that there is no shame in seeking help from the Solomon House.
“There’s no one on the face of the earth that has never had to ask somebody for something. If you ever feel that you are not treated well, if you ever feel that something was said to you that shouldn't be said, don’t go away angry. Come and talk to us about it because it could just be a mistake, and we all make mistakes,” Nora exclaimed.