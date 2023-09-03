The distribution of fish, meat, vegetables, bread and more for free to anyone who signs up at The Solomon House has added new hours for pick-up because of the popularity of the program.

Each Tuesday, pick up times for food is 8 a.m. to noon. Because of those who work, if you check with the Solomon House, there will be certain Tuesday's you can pick up food from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on those brown-bag days.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

