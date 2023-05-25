When the COVID-19 pandemic was still happening, Mitch Prudhomme watched a theatrical production on a streaming service and instantly knew he wanted to bring it to the stage.
That desire is finally happening with the Iberia Performing Arts League’s production of “One Man, Two Guvnors” this week.
“I saw this show during COVID when they streamed it for free,” Prudhomme, who is directing the production, said. “I really fell in love with it and I knew I wanted to direct it one day.”
The play by Richard Bean is an English adaptation of “Servant of Two Masters,” a 1743 comedy play by the Italian playwright Carlo Goldoni.
Prudhomme said the comedy of the play comes from the simple premise of “One Man, Two Guvnors.”
“Basically, this guy has two jobs, and he’s trying to let his bosses not know he’s on the clock for both of them at the same time,” he said.
The production stars Ryder Romero as the lead role. Romero, a New Iberia native, has acted in several IPAL productions including playing the role of Clayton during IPAL’s run of “Tarzan” last year.
Romero said he has enjoyed the three months of rehearsing for the show and is excited for people to see the final result.
“I memorized a 60-page book to do the whole thing, it’s a lot of work but it’s really rewarding,” he said. “I’m excited for people to come and see it.”
Some of the main work for the show has been working on the physical comedy that runs throughout “One Man, Two Guvnors.”
The show has never been performed in Acadiana before, which Prudhomme counts as a blessing and a curse.
“I like when it’s something fresh and new for the area, but at the same time people don’t know it so they have to kind of trust us,” Prudhomme said. “It’s a great show, a lot of breaking the fourth wall and very interactive.”
“One Man, Two Guvnors” runs from May 26 to June 4. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees will take place at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or by going to ipaltheater.com.