top story BUILDING PERMITS-CITY OF NEW IBERIA New business signs in New Iberia, and #1 million in upgrades to homes and property Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago There is a Commercial Remodel filed with the city for Bambino's Burgers on 114 E. Main for $140,000. August permits filed with the City of New Iberia:AUGUST 2023Residential AdditionAllen Rivet, 407 Donald, $8,000Susan Roger, 407 Kathryn, $71,000Residential Addition Total: $79,000Residential FenceMatt Claudet, 739 Hummingbird, $28,000Residential Fence Total: $28,000Residential Hard SurfaceJohn Lemieux, 617 Terrell Court, $8,000Residential Hard Surface Total: $8,000Residential New-OtherJohn Cobb, 309 Bayard, $23,850Jack Germany, 119 Indest, $7,000Residential New-Other Total: $30,850Residential PoolMike Badeaux, 102 W. Saltilla, $90,109Residential Pool Total: $90,109Residential RemodelLaderical Wagner, 131 Guadalajara, $5,000Jamacia Miller, 438 S. Evangeline, $28,000Residential Remodel Total: $33,000Residential RoofMark Marceaux, 314 Evangeline, $8,000Alexandro Castro, 1626 Bradley Lane, $3,000Residential Roof Total: $11,000Residential TrailerAlejandro Castro, 1626 Bradley Lane, $30,000Residential Trailer Total: $30,000Sign On PremisesPepper Plex - Sign, 2506 Hwy 14 A, $48,000Walgreens Pharmacy at Super One, 939 S. Lewis, $18,970Verizon, 900 Admiral Doyle G, $3,000Sign On Premises Total: $69,970Special TowerCityswitch Tower, 119 Deare, $165,000Special Tower Total: $165,000Commercial FenceTim Hulin, 303 Robertson, $4,500Cityswitch Tower, 119 Deare, $20,000Commercial Fence Total: $24,500Commercial RemodelBambino's Burgers, 114 E. Main, $140,000Lee Noel, 320 W. Pershing, $24,000Fredco, 105 E. Main, $22,000City of New Iberia, 201 Gilbert, $207,000Commercial Remodel Total: $393,000Commercial RoofCarl Vincent, 715 N. Lewis, $31,000Commercial Roof Total: $31,000Grand Total: $993,429