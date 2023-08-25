The Apothecary Shoppe held a ribbon cutting with the Greater Iberian Chamber of Commerce for the upcoming grand opening of their satellite location in New Iberia.

The new location, located at 1700 Center St. opens Thursday, Sep. 7, and is the second satellite and eleventh total medical marijuana pharmacy in the state. Currently, the company is building a new home for its original Lafayette store on Ambassador Caffrey.



AIDAN MILFORD / THE DAILY IBERIAN

