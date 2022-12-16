National Weather Service Facts on Teche area tornadoes STAFF REPORTS Dec 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The National Weather Service says the maximum wind speed from Wednesday's tornado that hit New Iberia was 135 mph. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From the National Weather Service on the tornadoes that hit New Iberia and St. Martin Parish.New IberiaHit: 10:49 a.m.Ended: 10:59 a.m.Tornado Rating: EF-2 = Strong, 111 - 135 mph.Fatalities: 0Injuries: 16Max Speed = 135 mphTornado Path Length = 4.4 milesTornado Max Width = 300 yardsSt. Martin ParishHit: 11:16 a.m.Ended: 11:16 a.m.Tornado Rating: EF-1 = Weak, 86 - 110 mph.Fatalities: 0Injuries: 0Max Speed = 95 mphTornado Path Length = 0.25 milesTornado Max Width = 50 yards Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tornado National Weather Service Meteorology Max Width Max Speed St. Martin Parish New Iberia See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian December 16, 2022 18 hrs ago Most Popular Tornado updates: Close to 1,000 have power back after tornado strikes New Iberia Loreauville's Alexander making waves in the transfer portal 1,000 Club: Olivier celebrates 1,000th point after Highland's victory over CHS False report causes second lockdown at NISH, arrests possible Drone photos of the tornado aftermath, links to storm coverage and video Young Hodges makes most of chance to take down buck BREAKING: Police have name of murder suspect and need your help Shea’s granddaughter, 14, downs three ducks in the air on Nov. 22 Southport devastated by tornado; curfew in the subdivision Two new assistant principals welcomed by school board Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit