Synergy Billing Executive Vice President Jeannette Duerr (left) presents the company’s Community Health Hero Award to Roderick Campbell (right) CEO of Iberia Comprehensive Health Center. Reverend Bradley Fulgence (center) Chair of the Board of ICHC, joined the presentation.
Roderick Campbell, CEO of Iberia Comprehensive Health Center, based in New Iberia, has been named the first Community Health Hero, Synergy Billing announced.
The new award is part of the company’s campaign to bring recognition to those who heroically strive to provide access to primary health care for the nation’s underserved people.
Campbell, who has been CEO of Iberia CHC since 2002, has presided over steady growth for the non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC).
From 20,000 visits to more than 95,000 visits across eight locations, a school health center, and mobile medical and dental units, more residents of south Louisiana are able to receive primary health care through Campbell’s leadership.
“We are extraordinarily proud to recognize Mr. Campbell with our first Community Health Hero award, said Synergy Billing Founder and CEO Jayson Meyer. “He has assured Iberia’s financial health now and in the future and used that to build a foundation for quality, accessible health care that will serve many more generations to come. His vision and leadership are inspirational to his colleagues in Community Health.”
The award is accompanied by a $500 contribution to a charity of Campbell’s choice. Campbell selected Nehemiah Projects of Acadiana, Inc. Campbell received the award at a meeting of the Board of Directors of Iberia Comprehensive Health Center and was joined in the presentation by Board Chair Reverend Bradley Fulgence, Pastor of New Hope Christian Fellowship Church.
“I am so honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” said Campbell. “It’s certainly gratifying to see a lifetime of work held up in this way. But I have to give credit to our team members, who share my vision and turn it into reality.
They are the real heroes and I accept this award on their behalf," Campbell continued. "Moreover, I share it with the thousands of Community Health Center staff and providers who step into the front line every day to serve our most vulnerable people. Thank you Synergy Billing for recognizing me for this award.”
Campbell, who holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Healthcare Management, also serves on the Board of the Louisiana Primary Care Accountable Care Organization, National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) Finance, Rural Health, and Sub-Committee of Health Center Financing Committees, Louisiana Rural Health Association, and Louisiana Primary Care Association.
As a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi, Campbell personifies the fraternity’s objectives: To encourage honorable achievement in every field of human endeavor; To promote the spiritual, social, intellectual and moral welfare of its members; To assist the aims and purposes of colleges and universities; To inspire service in the public's interest.
“Since 2015, Synergy Billing has been recognizing historic Community Health Heroes in our newsletter,” added Meyer. “Now we want the entire nation to see these heroes as we do through working with them every day.”
Nominations for the next Community Health Hero can be made at www.synergybilling.com. Awardees receive a cash award and artfully designed trophy.
Synergy Billing provides full service revenue cycle management exclusively to a special niche in health care known as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). These community health centers act as a safety net for the nation’s most vulnerable populations. Synergy Billing was founded in 2006 by entrepreneur M. Jayson Meyer, who is nationally recognized as an expert in maximizing revenue in health care.
