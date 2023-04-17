Roderick Campbell, CEO of Iberia Comprehensive Health Center, based in New Iberia, has been named the first Community Health Hero, Synergy Billing announced.

The new award is part of the company’s campaign to bring recognition to those who heroically strive to provide access to primary health care for the nation’s underserved people.



