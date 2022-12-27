As police are still looking for a man wanted for second-degree murder from a Dec. 26 incident, the identity of the person shot to death has been released.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office said Jermaine Riles, 49, was shot to death on the 100-block of Dark Alley.
A Daily Iberian reader said Riles, "Made it a point to say good morning every morning he saw me, and now he’s gone. This world is a crazy place. Prayers for Jermaine’s family."
New Iberia Police are looking for the suspect, Stevie Jay Vital, 36.
Vital has arrest warrants on the charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Vital has an extensively violent history and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said, and added anyone knowing the whereabouts of Vital are urged to call 911.
Police called the incident a "domestic-related homicide." The relationship between Vital and the Riles is being withheld at this time.
Information regarding this crime or other crimes can be submitted by contacting the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306, or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Information and tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App or the P3 App on your smart devices.
After police were called the the scene, they said bystanders to the shooting had already taken Riles to a local hospital, where he would be pronounced deceased. Detectives were then called to the scene.
