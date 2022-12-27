New iberia Police logo graphic image shield

As police are still looking for a man wanted for second-degree murder from a Dec. 26 incident, the identity of the person shot to death has been released.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office said Jermaine Riles, 49, was shot to death on the 100-block of Dark Alley.



