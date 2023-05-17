Arby's
Chuck Guidry of New Iberia captured this image at Arby's as police and investigators converged on the scene after a body was found deceased inside of Arby's on Admiral Doyle Drive Thursday around 6 p.m.

The New Iberia Police Department previously said investigators are suspecting no play for the employee found dead at Arby’s on May 11.

The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office said the person found decreased by employees was Nguyet Le, 63, of Texas.







