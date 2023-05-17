Chuck Guidry of New Iberia captured this image at Arby's as police and investigators converged on the scene after a body was found deceased inside of Arby's on Admiral Doyle Drive Thursday around 6 p.m.
The New Iberia Police Department previously said investigators are suspecting no play for the employee found dead at Arby’s on May 11.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office said the person found decreased by employees was Nguyet Le, 63, of Texas.
The office said, "No additional information is available at this time."
According to a prepared statement, the NIPD received a report at approximately 6:19 p.m. Thursday of a deceased person located in the freezer at the Arby’s location on Admiral Doyle Drive.
Officers and Acadian Ambulance were dispatched to the location, and upon arrival officers located a female inside a walk-in freezer showing no signs of life.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and pronounced the female as deceased.
The NIPD confirmed the woman was an employee of the restaurant, but the identity is not being released at this time.
The matter remains under investigation and no foul play is suspected at this time. No further details will be released at this time due to the matter being an ongoing investigation, according to the statement.
John is a two-time national columnist of the year and AP award-winner in Texas and New York for breaking news, videos and sports. He earned the Thomas J. Bulson Investigative Journalism award and has appeared on CNBC's American Greed, FOX and CNN.