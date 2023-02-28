The Royal Pages. Front row, Colt Henry Arceneaux, Olivia Rose Boyer. Back row, Kaleb Andre Rouly, Brady Joel Gideon and Bennett James Boyer. Missing Finleigh Anderson, Payton Anderson and Ellis Fayne Leger.
The Royal Pages. Front row, Colt Henry Arceneaux, Olivia Rose Boyer. Back row, Kaleb Andre Rouly, Brady Joel Gideon and Bennett James Boyer. Missing Finleigh Anderson, Payton Anderson and Ellis Fayne Leger.
Mystic Krewe de Fou celebrated its 23rd Anniversary on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, featuring “Paris France” at the Cade Community Center.
Paris is often referred to as the 'City of Lights.' Paris was one of the first large European cities to use gas street lighting on a grand scale on its boulevards and monuments.
When you stroll through the city in the evening, you will find it to be beautifully illuminated. For one reason or another, it feels more magical there compared to most cities. Some of Paris’s most iconic landmarks, like the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral and the Basilica of Sacré-Coeur, will light up and it’s quite magical ! Paris, The” City Of Love”, there Is no shortage of places to live those unforgettable romantic moments! No where else on earth makes the heart swoon like the mention of Paris.
Reigning over the Mystic Krewe de Fou of Iberia Bal Masque XXIII representing “The City of Love” His Majesty King Julien Francois and Her Majesty Queen Camille Juliette De La Cour, Davey Anthony Landry and Mandy Gaspard Armentor.
Accompanying the King and Queen were:
• The Royal Pages of Krewe de Fou of Iberia Miss Finleigh Anderson and Miss Payton Anderson children of Michael and Crissie Anderson.
• Master Bennett James Boyer and Miss Olivia Rose Boyer children of Royce and Mia Boyer
• Master Colt Henry Arceneaux son of Zech and Alison Arceneaux, Master Brady Joel Gideon son of Zech and Alison Arceneaux and Bobby Gideon.
• Master Ellis Fayne Leger son of Branden Leger and Alyssa Leger, Master Kaleb Andre Rouly Son of Karl and Ellie Rouly.
Captains James and Paula Dautreuil Arceneaux opened the Bal Masque with the traditional blowing of the whistle, representing the “City Of Lights.”
Mystic Krewe de Fou introduced its Royal Court Representing Springtime in Paris Alcee “Butch” Bayard and Janie Judice, Representing Summer in Paris Anthony and Patricia Fontenot Leger, Representing Autumn in Paris Carl and Tina Deslatte, Representing Winter in Paris Michael And Crissie Anderson, Representing a Stroll in Paris Miss Emily Claire Armentor and Miss Karrigan Elizabeth Rouly.
This Year Mystic Krewe de Fou Proudly recognized the 2023 Goodwill Ambassador Mr. Zac Schaubert, and the 2023 Queen Mother Mrs. Eva Derouen Moody.
Mystic Krewe de Fou's introduced this year's Young Ambassadors Katherine Isabella Jones and Conner Mark Matherne.