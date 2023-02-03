A new department head for the Iberia Parish School District’s technology department was announced during Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting.
Candice Myers was selected to become the district’s new chief technology officer in charge of implementing and maintaining technology in the school district.
Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said Myers began teaching in Iberia Parish in 1998 at Grand Marais Elementary School and soon transitioned into the role of school librarian for eight years. After teaching gifted students for two years, Myers became an instructional technology support specialist in 2015.
Myers has worked in the technology department for the past seven years and serves as the district’s administrator for the Google domain. Hulin said Myers manages more than eight software systems used by administrators, teachers, students and staff and has also taken the task of Chromebook deployment management for the 12,000 devices being used in the district.
Myers thanked the district for the opportunity to become the new head of the department, and also expressed gratitude for her family.
“It’s a great responsibility and a chance to display what I’ve learned over the years,” Myers said. “I’m excited to get started.”
Hulin also gave a farewell to Dianne LeBlanc, the current CTO for the Iberia Parish School District, who will be retiring following more than 30 years in the Iberia Parish School District.
“We thank Dianne for her dedication and service,” Hulin said. “She will be missed.”