The Sliman Theater was filled to the brim with supporters of the Bayou Teche Museum Thursday for the cultural center’s annual “A Night at the Museum” gala.
The gala sectioned off part of Main Street with a special tent for event-goers, and also made use of the museum’s newly constructed Doc Voorhies Wing along with the Sliman Theater, which was the center of activity for the event.
The gala, which is one of the main ways that the Bayou Teche Museum raises funds for its slate of programming throughout the year, included a live auction emceed by State Rep. Taylor Barras and also featured State Sen. Fred Mills as auctioneer of the event.
“We’re thrilled at the turnout,” Bayou Teche Museum Director Marcia Patout said at the event. “We had a lot of supporters show up and we’re very thankful.”
Other features of the event included a live demonstration from Lafayette-based artist Adrian Fulton, who painted in the hallways next to the Sliman Theater auditorium. Food from a variety of local caterers lined both sides of the Sliman, and the opening of the event saw a line stretching all the way across the venue space.
Those attending included patrons from outside of New Iberia, including Hilliard Museum Director LouAnne Greenwald, who came from Lafayette to attend the event.
“I’ve been before and it’s very nice every time,” Greenwald said.
Public officials, business leaders and parish leaders were all in attendance of the event, and event-goers were able to dine in the main room of the Sliman or enjoy quieter conversations in the Doc Voorhies Wing or the special tent erected outside.
Some of the hottest auction time during the event included dinner and one night stay at the New Albania Plantation that reached a bid of $4,000.
“It’s in New Orleans, just the tax is $4,000,” Mills joked as he took bids during the live auction.
Other items included specially designed hats from local hatter Colby Hebert, a weeklong vacation at a Florida resort and dinner for eight at Bonefish Grill.
A virtual auction put on by the Bayou Teche Museum is still ongoing and will be up until Feb. 14.