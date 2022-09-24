On Labor Day weekend in 2019, Chiquita Lumpkin was walking away from her ex-boyfriend, Trinity Coleman in Franklin.
Coleman raised his AR-15 style rifle and shot more than 20 times at Lumpkin, killing the 37-year old.
The rifle, which was recovered by police, had “problem solva” written on it.
On Friday, a jury unanimously found Coleman, 39, guilty of second degree murder after a multi-day trial, 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé announced.
The shooting took place on Sept. 2, 2019.
Duhé said on that date, Coleman armed himself with an AR-15 style rifle and shot Lumpkin more than 20 times outside a home in Franklin owned by Lumpkin.
Duhé said the two had been in a long-term relationship.
Coleman then fled the scene which provoked a chase on I-10 near Crowley. Coleman was apprehended by police near Welsh. Charges involving that incident are pending in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Coleman will be sentenced before the Honorable Lewis Pitman, Jr. on November 2 at 9 a.m.
A guilty conviction of second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.
Duhé said Assistant District Attorneys Brady Holtzclaw and Jennifer Reasoner prosecuted the case with the assistance and of Craig Colwart and Katie Williams.
The case was investigated by the Franklin Police Department and scientific analysis performed by the Louisiana State Police Criminalistics Laboratory.
