The business of The Daily Iberian is to provide you with news and information about the local area. Today, I am happy to provide you with news about changes at The Daily Iberian that truly benefits our subscribers.
The Daily Iberian has joined forces with the U.S. Postal Service to provide subscribers Guaranteed Delivery of our newspaper. The Daily Iberian will now be delivered to your home by your local mail carrier with the rest of your daily mail on the same day it is published. This will begin on March 14.
No more missed deliveries. No more searching for where the paper has been thrown on your property. No more wet papers laying in the yard. Now, the U.S. Post Office will provide you with the Daily Iberian in your mailbox or P.O. Box. If you are not certain that we have your P.O. Box on file, please give us a call and provide us with that information.
For more than three months, we have already been providing paper delivery by mail to about a third of our subscribers and the feedback from those subscribers have been largely positive.
While some preferred receiving The Daily Iberian as early as possible, we have reminded those early birds that a digital edition of our newspaper is always available on the same day (no later than 4 a.m.) exclusively to our subscribers who provide us their email address. Subscribers also have unlimited access to our website, thedailyiberian.com.
Because we have teamed up with the Post Office, there is one other significant change. Starting March 14, The Daily Iberian publishing days will change from a Wednesday, Friday, Sunday schedule to Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The Saturday edition will be a weekend edition of The Daily Iberian.
The Post Office does not deliver on Sunday, thus the reasoning behind the change in publication days.
This isn't my first experience at a newspaper transitioning from carrier delivery to mail delivery. That's what made this decision an easy call. Customer satisfaction with mail delivery is far higher than it is when done by carriers.
Our General Manager Shanna Dickens and I have both been approached by subscribers and non-subscribers asking about our switch to mail for our rural routes and expressed hope that the same type of service can move to all of our routes.
That time has arrived starting March 14.
I want to close this announcement with an acknowledgement of our existing newspaper carrier team.
There are some great delivery drivers on the crew who all work as independent contractors. The problem is there isn't nearly enough of them to work on a consistent basis starting as early as 1:30 a.m. We have agreements in place with each of them to finish their time with us and we appreciate the work they have provided for us.
Guaranteed Delivery, thanks to our partners at the U.S. Post Office, is such a great benefit to our subscribers as we can now provide much better service than ever before ... and our subscribers deserve it!
So what to do if you had canceled in the past due to service, but Guaranteed Delivery by mail sounds like a good reason to start back up again? Please call our Circulation team members at 337-365-6773.