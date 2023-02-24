The business of The Daily Iberian is to provide you with news and information about the local area. Today, I am happy to provide you with news about changes at The Daily Iberian that truly benefits our subscribers.

The Daily Iberian has joined forces with the U.S. Postal Service to provide subscribers Guaranteed Delivery of our newspaper. The Daily Iberian will now be delivered to your home by your local mail carrier with the rest of your daily mail on the same day it is published. This will begin on March 14.



