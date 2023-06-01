featured top story Mount Calvary to install new pastor BY COREY VAUGHN THE DAILY IBERIAN Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Jun 1, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Rev. TJ Andrus will be installed as pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church this Friday. THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES THE DAILY IBERIAN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mount Calvary Baptist Church will be installing a new pastor Friday following the departure of the Rev. Mark Lewis.The Rev. TJ Andrus, who has served as interim pastor for several months, will be installed during a ceremony that starts at 7 p.m.Andrus is a Crowley native who has served as a pastor for Greater New Hope Church in Baldwin since 2019 in addition to taking over interm duties following Lewis’ departure from Mount Calvary.“Both churchs have really been a great experience, they’ve both given me an opportunity to share a gift with the world and the resources to develop into a leader,” Andrus said in April.Lewis, who left his position at the church after becoming the head pastor for Lily Grove Baptist Church in Houston, Texas, will be serving as a guest speaker for the event. Copy article link Copy article link Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christianity Job Market Corey Vaughn NEWS REPORTER Author email Follow Corey Vaughn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today See more e-editions Today's Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian June 1, 2023 3 hrs ago Most Popular Four new principals announced for school district A 'heartbreaking' closing for the Yellow Bowl Judice picks up Strike of the Night honors while remaining undefeated in professional MMA DIVORCES School board recognizes Westgate coach, team CCA-Louisiana, Allain seek ban on the harvest of bull reds in La. Delta Biofuel announces $100 million investment Top students at Delcambre High School Tigers take victory lap with track and field awards banquet IRS warns about a new scam Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit