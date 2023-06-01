andrus

The Rev. TJ Andrus will be installed as pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church this Friday. 

Mount Calvary Baptist Church will be installing a new pastor Friday following the departure of the Rev. Mark Lewis.

The Rev. TJ Andrus, who has served as interim pastor for several months, will be installed during a ceremony that starts at 7 p.m.







