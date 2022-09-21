610105ce03715.image
The Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District advises citizens to keep insect repellent handy, wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors. Currently, Louisiana has the fourth highest rate of West Nile Virus in the U.S.

 metrocreativeconnection.com

In preparation of the celebrated return of the Sugar Cane Festival this year, the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District (IPMAD) conducted aerial operations Tuesday evening to prepare for the many out-of-town guests and citizens enjoying the week of events.

The IPMAD operation focused on New Iberia and surrounding residential areas. The district urges citizens to protect themselves and children against mosquito bites. IPMAD advises citizens to keep insect repellent handy, wear light-colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors and get rid of mosquito breeding sites near the home.