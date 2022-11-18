Pancakes and sausage galore were available at Cyr-Gates Community Center Thursday evening as the New Iberia Kiwanis Club conducted their annual Pancake Supper.

The supper, which annually sees a huge swath of local residents lining up at New Iberia City Park, is put on as one of the primary fundraisers for Kiwanis, which has a mission of helping New Iberia’s young people through volunteering and funding efforts like Harvey the Rabbit and assisting with the New Iberia Boys and Girls Clubs.



