Pancakes and sausage galore were available at Cyr-Gates Community Center Thursday evening as the New Iberia Kiwanis Club conducted their annual Pancake Supper.
The supper, which annually sees a huge swath of local residents lining up at New Iberia City Park, is put on as one of the primary fundraisers for Kiwanis, which has a mission of helping New Iberia’s young people through volunteering and funding efforts like Harvey the Rabbit and assisting with the New Iberia Boys and Girls Clubs.
It’s a busy day for Kiwanis volunteers, who woke up early Thursday to prepare thousands of pancakes that were distributed to people who had a ticket for a meal.
The club also saw help from student groups like Catholic High School’s Key Club, who assisted in preparing the pancakes as well as distributing them to cars in line.
Pancake chairman and vice-president of the Kiwanis Club Royce Boyer said the club saw a very good turnout this year, with an estimate of 12,000 pancakes and 8,000 sausages served and 3,000 to-go plates distributed.
“We think it was a good turnout,” Boyer said. “We were a little worried about volunteers but it was better than we thought we were going to have.”
A special treat this year included toys the Kiwanis Club previously received for children that were able to be given at the door for little ones that walked into Cyr-Gates Community Center. Harvey the Rabbit also made an appearance at the center to the delight of children attending as well.