A monument dedicated to New Iberia firefighters who have died was recently touched up and updated thanks to David Funeral Home.
Fire Chief Gordon Coppell said 13 names were added to the monument honoring past firefighters who served for the city.
“They finished with the touch ups, it looks really good,” Copell said Monday.
Those named included Billy Derouen, Roy Pete, William Landry, Wayne Guillot, Roy Bourque, Warren Comeaux, Leroy Lecamus, Ronald Bourque, Gerald Viator Sr. Salvador DiMarco Sr., Clarence Stoltz, Tardy Boudreaux and Raymond LeBlanc.
The monument, located at Fire Station 1 on Charles Street, sits at the front of the station visible to cars passing by.
Copell said the addition of new names has led to the monument filling up on the front side, and future names will have to be placed on the back side, which is currently empty.
The initial monument was constructed in 2016 and was erected thanks to the David family and the New Iberia Fire Association who worked to find the 53 names that were initially put on the headstone. Finding the names of every relevant deceased firefighter as well as raising the funds for the project was a nearly a three-year effort.
The names on the headstone include many who have died long after their firefighting days were over, but also the name of Vincent Jannaro, the only New Iberia firefighter to be killed on duty. The 19-year-old firefighter died when putting out a fire at The Steam Laundry (a building located on what is now Iberia Street) in the early 20th century.
New Iberia City Government has encouraged anyone interested in viewing the monument for themselves to take a trip to the fire station located at 560 Charles St., just a few blocks from New Iberia City Hall.
“Our monument looks beautiful!” a statement from the New Iberia City Government social media page said.
Copyright © 1997- • The Daily Iberian • 124 E Main St, New Iberia, LA 70560
