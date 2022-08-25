monument2
The back of the monument which is currently empty will likely start to have names added to it when the next batch of names gets installed at some point. 

 BY COREY VAUGHN/THE DAILY IBERIAN

A monument dedicated to New Iberia firefighters who have died was recently touched up and updated thanks to David Funeral Home.

Fire Chief Gordon Coppell said 13 names were added to the monument honoring past firefighters who served for the city.



