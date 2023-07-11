hiring
Companies filled 209,000 jobs in June, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Department of Labor

Although hiring inched down in June, the U.S. labor market is still showing signs of strength, with unemployment falling and earnings continuing to rise, the latest jobs report from the U.S. Department of Labor showed.

The economy added 209,000 jobs as the unemployment rate fell to 3.6% from 3.7% in May.



