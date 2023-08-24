extreme heat 2 - 1
“Every life lost to a heat-related cause is tragic, and it is a reminder that excessive heat can carry dangerous health consequences,” Health Secretary Stephen Russo said in a news release. “It is critical that everyone in Louisiana take precautions during extreme heat events, especially workers in physically demanding occupations who are frequently outdoors.”

Nine people in Louisiana have died from heat-related causes over the past 18 days, according to an update Tuesday from the state health department. It brings the number of extreme weather fatalities this summer to 25.

Temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, high humidity and minimal rainfall have been the norm for most of August, and continued intense heat is expected in the coming weeks. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency related to the heat Aug. 14 effective through Sept. 9.



