“Every life lost to a heat-related cause is tragic, and it is a reminder that excessive heat can carry dangerous health consequences,” Health Secretary Stephen Russo said in a news release. “It is critical that everyone in Louisiana take precautions during extreme heat events, especially workers in physically demanding occupations who are frequently outdoors.”
Nine people in Louisiana have died from heat-related causes over the past 18 days, according to an update Tuesday from the state health department. It brings the number of extreme weather fatalities this summer to 25.
Temperatures exceeding 100 degrees, high humidity and minimal rainfall have been the norm for most of August, and continued intense heat is expected in the coming weeks. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency related to the heat Aug. 14 effective through Sept. 9.
Of the 25 people who have succumbed to the heat in Louisiana over the past three months, 22 were male and three were female. Men are thought to be more vulnerable because they are more likely to work outdoors.
A dozen of the people who died were 65 or older, seven fell into the 30-49 age range and six were 50-64.
State health records show there have been 4,766 heat-related emergency department visits in Louisiana since April 1. It’s a 76% increase over the annual average of 2,700 ER visits the state logged from 2010 to 2020, according to an Office of Public Health report released in April.
Russo also advised Louisiana residents to be aware of the signs of heat-related illness, stay indoors with air conditioning if possible, and remember to hydrate, rest and stay in the shade if they must be outdoors.
“They should also check on their neighbors and loved ones, especially those who are elderly,” he added.
The health department plans to launch an online dashboard updated weekly with information on heat-related deaths. Its tally will likely lag behind real time as it could take as long as eight weeks to confirm a cause of death dependent on autopsy findings and toxicology reports.