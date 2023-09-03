sugar
More downtown events are slated for this year's Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival with the Sugar Daddy Car Show setting up in downtown New Iberia. 

 THE DAILY IBERIAN FILES

As the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival enters its 80th year of entertaining Teche Area residents, organizers are trying to consolidate the festival more into downtown New Iberia.

For Louisiana Sugar Cane Association President Lisa Norris, the effort is an attempt to bring the festival back to its roots. For years the festival has been spread out in various parts of the parish and bringing more events to the Main Street area



