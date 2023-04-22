Westgate High School Principal Neely Moore announced she will be leaving her post after 11 years for a promotion at Wednesday’s Iberia Parish School Board meeting.
Superintendent of Schools Heath Hulin said Moore will be replacing Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Joseph on July 1. The decision was made in consideration with Moore’s many years in the Iberia Parish school system as well as a comprehensive transition plan Moore presented to the hiring committee.
“During her time as principal she has continually experienced success in academic and extracurricular endeavors,” Hulin said. “It’s normal to find her working on weekends for the school’s many activities.”
Moore has a total of 22 years in the Iberia Parish School District, including the 11 years she has spent as Westgate principal.
In an emotional speech given during the announcement, Moore said she did not expect to be leaving Westgate so soon and thanked family, friends and the many colleagues and students she had met over the years.
“To be entrusted to lead Westgate was truly an honor,” Moore said. “Nobody expected I would be leaving Westgate so soon, least of all me.”
“Whether you’ve been there 22 years or only this year, you’re part of my success and accomplishments,” Moore said. “Leaving Westgate will be tough but I know it will be in the hands of a phenomenal staff who will continue to strive for excellence.”
Hulin also announced that Samantha David would be taking up the position of instructional technology support supervisor at the meeting. David will be replacing former Supervisor Dianne LeBlanc.
Hulin said David has been employed in the school system since 2012 and has exhibited leadership skills in terms of technology and innovation.