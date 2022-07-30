roadconstruction

Monday will kick off road projects in both Iberia Parish and the City of New Iberia.

Iberia Parish Government announces the closure of Darnall Road from Autumn Lane to the railroad tracks on Darnall Road, on Monday starting at 8 a.m. and will remain closed until 3 p.m. the same day.

This will continue during the week days until further notice due to striping the roads.



