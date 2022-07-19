Walnut street road work

Walnut Street, in the neighborhood of College Park, will be one of three New Iberia road improvement projects starting on Monday. Construction is expected to last 30 days.

 MICHAEL MESSERLY/THE DAILY IBERIAN

The City of New Iberia advises motorists that beginning on Monday, July 25, construction will be starting street improvements on the following streets in New Iberia.

Girouard St. – From Admiral Doyle Drive to Delasalle Drive



