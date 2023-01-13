A celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr. is slated to take place in New Iberia’s West End Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The MLK Day Celebration will include a march/parade that will start at Bunk Johnson Park on Hopkins Street.
Guest speakers will include Bishop James Gardner and Dr. Fairies Hill.
Lineup for the parade will start at 11 a.m. and will begin at noon at the corner of Ann Street and Twenty Arpent. Those participating will march all the way to Bunk Johnson Park, where speakers and other festivities will take place
The event is free and open to the public.
The annual celebration of King’s life is typically held on Jan. 15, King’s birthday. The federal holiday was instituted in 1986 and recognized by every state in the country in 2000.
The event is widely celebrated in south Louisiana and is used as a chance to educate local residents about King and the history of the Civil Rights movement. The holiday served as a prologue for Black History Month, which takes place in February.
Saturday’s event will include several pop-up vendors and other festivities as part of the celebration.
Loreauville will also be celebrating the MLK holiday Monday at Loreauville Park starting at 10 a.m. The march will start at the park and finish at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.