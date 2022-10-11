A 10-month missing person investigation between the Iberia and Acadia sheriff’s offices have resulted in the discovery and identity of skeletal remain found in Iberia Parish.
On March 4, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office with a request for assistance with an investigation concerning the disappearance of a 30-year-old male from Acadia Parish.
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives learned through their investigation that Brock J. Comeaux was reported missing on Jan. 2 and believed to have been killed and his body disposed of in the Delcambre area of Iberia Parish.
The Acadia Sheriff’s Office detectives developed two suspects as being involved in this case. Brody Lee Jeffers, male, 26, of Church Point, and John Evans Dupre, male, 28, of Abbeville.
From evidence collected, both men were arrested on March 16 on charges of 2nd degree murder and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Bond was set for each at $1 million.
On Friday, Sept. 23, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Ella Estates Road regarding the discovery of human skeletal remains by a local hunter. The IPSO Bureau of Investigations were assisted by LSU FACES Laboratory and Louisiana State Police Crime Lab in processing the remains for identification.
The remains were later positively identified as Comeaux.
The investigation was submitted to the 16th Judicial District for review and prosecution.