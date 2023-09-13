rail
Buy Now

Assorted other measures would disproportionately affect energy and chemical companies, which power much of Louisiana’s economy, and have unintended consequences, such as increased truck traffic. Small businesses – both in railroad sectors and in industries that need their goods moved – stand to suffer the most.

 File photo

Following a significant train derailment in Ohio in February, railroad labor unions and their allies in Congress have been seeking to expand their reach and membership in the name of “safety.”

Most glaring is a misunderstood issue around train staffing. Labor unions want to freeze the current model in place forever, regardless of how technology and innovation might change things.



Tags